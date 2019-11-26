Beauty

Zodiac make-up is the latest trend to sweep Instagram

Posted by
Stylist Beauty Team
Published

Our love of astrology just went one step further – and now people are painting versions of star signs on their face. Naturally.

Make-up trends come and go faster than Christmas (honestly, where has this year gone?) but the one that’s slowly gathering momentum and will probably stick around for a while is zodiac make-up. 

Because why on earth wouldn’t you want to take inspiration from your star sign and create Aquarius-inspired looks on your face?

You may also like

Sorry, astrology fans: you’ve been reading the wrong star sign all this time

Whether you’re spiritually curious and regardless of whether you believe in astrology, the one thing we can all agree on is that – although Halloween 2019 has been and gone – this is a trend we can all get on board with. Probably. Or, if not, it’s a good one to save for Halloween next year, right? Although that said, some of the looks are much more wearable than others.

The trend was kickstarted by French make-up artist @lindachg_makeup, who started with a Taurus look, then did Gemini before finishing with a group shot of all the star signs.

Keep reading to see which look falls under your star sign.

  • Aries

  • Taurus

  • Gemini

  • Cancer

  • Leo

  • Virgo

  • Libra

  • Scorpio

  • Sagittarius

  • Capricorn

  • Aquarius

  • Pisces

  • All the signs

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Stylist Beauty Team

Recommended by Stylist Beauty Team

Beauty

Spiritually Curious: does reiki actually work?

In the first of a new column, Stylist’s Ava Welsing-Kitcher investigates whether reiki can really make her feel less stressed.

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Life

Sorry, astrology fans: you’ve been reading the wrong star sign all this time

The stars have shifted – which means your horoscope isn’t what you think it is...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Mystical zodiac gifts for people obsessed with their star signs

Think delicate jewellery and celestial-printed dresses.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily