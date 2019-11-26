Zodiac make-up is the latest trend to sweep Instagram
Stylist Beauty Team
Our love of astrology just went one step further – and now people are painting versions of star signs on their face. Naturally.
Make-up trends come and go faster than Christmas (honestly, where has this year gone?) but the one that’s slowly gathering momentum and will probably stick around for a while is zodiac make-up.
Because why on earth wouldn’t you want to take inspiration from your star sign and create Aquarius-inspired looks on your face?
Whether you’re spiritually curious and regardless of whether you believe in astrology, the one thing we can all agree on is that – although Halloween 2019 has been and gone – this is a trend we can all get on board with. Probably. Or, if not, it’s a good one to save for Halloween next year, right? Although that said, some of the looks are much more wearable than others.
The trend was kickstarted by French make-up artist @lindachg_makeup, who started with a Taurus look, then did Gemini before finishing with a group shot of all the star signs.
Keep reading to see which look falls under your star sign.
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
All the signs
Main image: Getty