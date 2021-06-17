As well as being a national broadcasting icon, Winkleman is also a best-selling author. In her 2020 memoir, Quite, she shares her observations on topics such as the importance of melted cheese (which she also once wrote about for Stylist), why black coats are vital, how it’s never okay to have sex with someone who has an opinion on your date outfit, and how nurses are our most precious national treasure.

On 7 July, Winkleman will be discussing the book in an online event with Emma Freud for Bookshop.org. To celebrate, she has shared her top 10 books. “I absolutely adore books and reading and love going to my local independent bookshop,” she says. “Some of the books I’ve picked for emotional reasons (the Dahl was the first book I truly fell in love with, the Hardy made me want to stand on a moor in a mood and the John Boyne was my favourite book in lockdown) and others are just the books I’ve handed out to friends and read again and again.”