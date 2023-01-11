Boundaries: the one thing that could instantly transform every area of your life in 2023, and Natalie Lue is the perfect guide to putting them in place. Witty, insightful and wise, Lue describes how, at the age of 28, when faced a medical treatment that wasn’t working, she employed the word ‘no’ for possibly the first time in her life; a ballsy move when faced with a medical authority. It was then that Lue realised that her need to accommodate other people’s demands before her own was affecting her love life, work, family and sense of self – a theme that’ll resonate with many women especially.

So, in this smart book, unpick why we’re often brought up to be people-pleasers, how it can affect your ability to advocate for yourself and how to change long-held patterns. Once your boundaries are in place, everything else will follow… (out 19 January)

