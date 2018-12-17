Deck the halls with boughs of holly, for ’tis the season to be jolly.

But Christmas, a time when we’re often in close quarters with family and friends, can also be an occasion when we need a little ‘me time’.

In among the pressure of trying to find the perfect gift or cooking the perfect dinner or just trying to have the perfect, “normal” Christmas Day (there’s no such thing), we can find ourselves feeling anxious or in danger of getting burnt out, so it’s important to try and take a moment to yourself.