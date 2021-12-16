There’s not much we don’t love about the traditions of Christmas. Mince pies, mulled wine and, yes, giving and receiving gifts are all pretty great activities over the festive period.

But perhaps one of our favourite things to do on a cold wintry night is to curl up with one of our favourite Christmassy books and travel to far away places (while real-life travel is so uncertain), while we let the glow of an open fire warm our faces.