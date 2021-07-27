“One thing that unites these books is their power to absorb the reader in an unusual story, and to do so in an artful, distinctive voice,” Maya Jasanoff, chair of the 2021 judges, says. “Many of them consider how people grapple with the past – whether personal experiences of grief or dislocation or the historical legacies of enslavement, apartheid, and civil war. Many examine intimate relationships placed under stress, and through them meditate on ideas of freedom and obligation, or on what makes us human.

“It’s particularly resonant during the pandemic to note that all of these books have important things to say about the nature of community, from the tiny and secluded to the unmeasurable expanse of cyberspace.”