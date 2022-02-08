A further scan of 2022 proofs easily uncovered more tales of burned-out women: family dysfunction is at the heart of At The Table by Claire Powell (out 31 March, £14.99, Fleet) and it comes complete with an image of a woman faceplanting into a cake on the cover, while Wet Paint by Chloe Ashby (out 14 April, £14.99, Trapeze) is a blistering story of one girl’s attempts to outmanoeuvre past trauma, loss and rejection only to find her life descending into chaos (those hands in front of her face tell their own story).

Chantal V Johnson’s forthcoming Post-Traumatic (out 7 April, £16.99, Dialogue) may feature direct eye contact but the towel wrapped around the woman’s head and the large joint she’s smoking signify this is not someone who’s living her best life.

In fact, it’s the beautifully written story of Vivian – a successful Black lawyer – which author Johnson describes as: “The aftermath of caregiver abuse, childhood sexual assault and emotional neglect. I was motivated by anger and sorrow at the injustice of these experiences, and a desire to counteract abuse survivor stereotypes I’d grown up with on TV: the white girl who can’t make eye contact, speaks in a whisper, and hides behind cardigans. So I wrote Vivian, a dynamic Black survivor who lives boldly in the world despite a compromised childhood. Also, I wanted to write about the moral issues that arise in a family where abuse is cyclically perpetrated and enabled.”

If we look beyond these stylised covers – these female characters are really not OK. Vladimir (out 26 May, £14.99, Pan Macmillan) is described as a “#MeToo novel” as its narrator faces up to her lecturer husband’s sexual transgressions with former students; Careering (out 10 March, £14.99, Sphere) is a blistering and funny exploration of our too-often unhealthy relationship with work, money and self-esteem while I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (out 8 July, £14.99, Riverrun) tackles dysfunctional family dynamics.