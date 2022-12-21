How one small cat called Mackerel inspired a leap of hope… This clear-eyed and thoughtful book examines everything from the aftermath of a shock assault to the chaos of lockdown while asking questions about what makes us invest in the things and places we love and why they are so necessary for us to thrive. If you’re feeling at a bit of a loss, then this tender and uplifting book will put you back on the right track.

