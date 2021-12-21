2022 is set to be an incredible year for non-fiction. Whether you’re a fan of comedy writing, factual histories or want something that evokes the visceral power of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women, there is a new wave of memoirs, essays, self-help guides and investigative journalism to help you make sense of the world. Exploring how we can address global issues while finding hope in our own personal lives, these books are smart, readable conversation starters.

This year’s non-fiction includes highly anticipated new releases from Margaret Atwood, Kit De Waal and actor Minnie Driver; books that dive deep into the dark money-making tactics of influencers; practical ways to fight systemic racism; an insider’s experience of the first year of Covid-19; and society’s impact on women’s bodies, finances and economic standing.