40 must-see erotic films and books

Stylist's first ever sex survey revealed that 65% of you would like to have more sex in your lives, while Alain de Botton - author of How To Think More About Sex - encourages us all to tackle the issue of sex with more honesty, courage and above all, humour. To help set us on a new road to sexual enlightenment we've chosen 40 must-see erotic films, controversial books and sex scenes to break through those knee-jerk feelings of awkwardness and embarrassment, and get you in the mood to enjoy that strangely wonderful thing called good sex.

