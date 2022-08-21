50 quotes for life from books
Books

50 wise, funny and insightful quotes about life from our favourite books and authors

From Michelle Obama to debut novelists via Jane Austen, Toni Morrison and more – here are 50 life quotes to make sense of the world. 

Whether life is totally going your way or you’re facing one blip in the road after another Groundhog Day style then do not despair. We’ve turned to some of the most brilliant, inspirational, funny and wise writers and poets on the planet to find some uplifting and insightful words of wisdom about life. 

We’ve got the usual greats – Toni Morrison, Jane Austen, Audre Lorde, Malorie Blackman and Michelle Obama – right next to contemporary stars such as Salena Godden, Ottessa Moshfegh and Marlon James. 

Whether you’re done in by love, work, politics, plain old tiredness or cynicism, find your new zest for life with words designed to put the world firmly in its place. Gain perspective and use these wise quotes to help see you through the best of times and the worst of times. Enjoy!

  • A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

    50 quotes about life: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
    “You see, Jude, in life, sometimes nice things happen to good people. You don’t need to worry—they don’t happen as often as they should. But when they do, it’s up to the good people to just say ‘thank you,’ and move on, and maybe consider that the person who’s doing the nice thing gets a bang out of it as well, and really isn’t in the mood to hear all the reasons that the person for whom he’s done the nice thing doesn’t think he deserves it or isn’t worthy of it.”

     Shop A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (£10.99, Picador) at Bookshop

  • Trust by Hernan Diaz

    50 quotes about life: Trust by Hernan Diaz
    “Most of us prefer to believe we are the active subjects of our victories but only the passive objects of our defeats. We triumph, but it is not really we who fail – we are ruined by forces beyond our control.”

    Shop Trust by Hernan Diaz (£16.98, Pan Macmillan) at Bookshop

  • Brick Lane by Monica Ali

    50 quotes about life: Brick Lane by Monica Ali
    “While she wanted to look neither to her past nor her future, she lived exclusively in both. They had took different paths, but they had journeyed, so she realised, together.”

    Shop Brick Lane by Monica Ali (£9.99, Transworld) at Bookshop

  • Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden

    50 quotes about life: Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden
    “Sex and food and drink and books. You really don’t need much else. Maybe a nice view of the sky. Some shoes that don’t hurt. A bed and roof that won’t leak. Some singing, some music and tempo. A heart full and a soul fed, a head full of dreams and possibilities, what more could you possibly want? What more is there?”

    Shop Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden (£8.99, Canongate) at Bookshop

  • Happening by Annie Ernaux (translated by Tanya Leslie)

    50 quotes about life: Happening by Annie Ernaux translated by Tanya Leslie
    “Maybe the true purpose of my life is for my body, my sensations and my thoughts to become writing, in other words, something intelligible and universal, causing my existence to merge into the lives and heads of other people.”

    Shop Happening by Annie Ernaux and translated by Tanya Leslie (£8.99, Fitzcarraldo Editions) at Bookshop

  • The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

    50 quotes about life: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
    “It is easy to mourn the lives we aren’t living. Easy to wish we’d developed other other talents, said yes to different offers. Easy to wish we’d worked harder, loved better, handled our finances more astutely, been more popular, stayed in the band, gone to Australia, said yes to the coffee or done more bloody yoga…

    But it is not lives we regret not living that are the real problem. It is the regret itself. It’s the regret that makes us shrivel and wither and feel like our own and other people’s worst enemy.

    We can’t tell if any of those other versions would of been better or worse. Those lives are happening, it is true, but you are happening as well, and that is the happening we have to focus on.” 

    The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (£8.99, Canongate) at Bookshop

  • Notes To Self: Essays by Emilie Pine

    50 quotes about life: Notes To Self Essays by Emilie Pine
    “It is difficult to translate a great love, a great life, into words on a page. It sounds so prosaic – raking leaves, smiling at each other in understanding – but it is in the everyday moments that the tenacity of love, and its depth, are often revealed.”

    Shop Notes To Self: Essays by Emilie Pine (£9.99, Penguin) 

  • A Terrible Kindness by Jo Browning Wroe

    50 quotes about life: A Terrible Kindness by Jo Browning Wroe
    “What a terrible mess we can make of our lives. There should be angel police to stop us at these dangerous moments, but there don’t seem to be. So all we’re left with, my precious son, is whether we can forgive, be forgiven, and keep trying our best.”

    Shop A Terrible Kindness by Jo Browning Wroe (£14.99, Faber) at Bookshop

  • We’re Going On A Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen

    50 quotes about life: We're Going On A Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen
    “We can’t go over it, we can’t under it. Oh no! We have to go through it.”

    Shop We’re Going On A Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen (£6.99, Walker) at Waterstones

  • Small Days And Nights by Tishani Doshi

    50 quotes about life: Small Days And Nights by Tishani Doshi
    “But it is difficult to rewrite the story of your life, especially when you have been telling it one way for so long.”

    Shop Small Days And Nights by Tishani Doshi (£8.99, Bloomsbury)

Images: courtesy of publishers

