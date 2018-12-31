The New Year’s book resolution you have to share with your loved ones

It’s the New Year, and a time when we always get an itch to expand our reading lists.

We crave fresh and brilliant reads; not necessarily new books, but the kind that will keep us up late into the night. We yearn for addictive thrillers and moreish biographies. Searing inter-generational dramas and electrifying period fiction.

We want it all: a brand new archive with which to light up our bookshelves (virtual or otherwise).

The problem is, where to start? If anything, we have too much choice now, and a dizzying suffusion of online recommendations and sophisticated search filters actually make the quest more difficult.

How can we tell what we will really love?

One great way to start is with an alternative New Year’s resolution: a free way of spreading the book love among your friends and family.