This Is Going To Hurt writer Adam Kay thanks NHS with new book – here’s how to pre-order a copy
- Hollie Richardson
Adam Kay’s new book, Dear NHS, will feature personal letters from 100 people including Emilia Clarke, Candice Carty-Williams, Caitlin Moran, Jameela Jamil and Louis Theroux.
For the last month, we’ve clapped for our NHS and keyworkers every Thursday night. As the nation sticks to social distancing rules by staying indoors, it’s our way of saying thank you for everything they do – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s really hard to put into words just how much gratitude we have for people on the frontline right now. But former surgeon and This Is Going To Hurt writer, Adam Kay, recently shared a message that pretty much speaks on behalf of us all, thanking every single person in the NHS.
“I know that your jobs often feel thankless,” he said in a video recording for the BBC.
“And that the harder you’re pushed, the more thankless they tend to feel. And in the weeks and months to come, you’ll have never been pushed harder.
“But you need to know this: you have the love and gratitude of an entire nation behind you. The NHS is our single greatest achievement as a country. And the NHS is you.”
Now, it has been announced that Kay is releasing a book to further show this gratitude and help raise funds for NHS charities.
Curated and edited by Kay, Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You features 100 pieces by household names sharing their personal stories of the NHS. From the heartfelt to the hilarious, the book is packed with letters from famous faces including Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Marian Keyes, Daisy May Cooper, Dolly Alderton, Reni Eddo-Lodge, Matt Haig, Stanley Tucci, Juno Dawson, Konnie Huq, Naomie Harris and many, many more.
All profits from the book will go to NHS Charities Together to fund vital research and projects, and The Lullaby Trust which supports parents bereaved of babies and young children.
Speaking about the book, Kay says: ‘Every single one of us owes so much to the NHS. It is our single greatest achievement as a nation, always there for us, and never more so than now. Since this project was conceived barely a week ago, I have been blown away by the number of people who have been in touch to share their amazing stories.
“I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day.’
Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, edited by Adam Kay, will be published by Trapeze in hardback and ebook on 9 July 2020, priced £16.99. A minimum of £3.00 from the sale of each book will be paid to NHS Charities Together and £0.15 will be paid to The Lullaby Trust.
