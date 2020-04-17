For the last month, we’ve clapped for our NHS and keyworkers every Thursday night. As the nation sticks to social distancing rules by staying indoors, it’s our way of saying thank you for everything they do – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s really hard to put into words just how much gratitude we have for people on the frontline right now. But former surgeon and This Is Going To Hurt writer, Adam Kay, recently shared a message that pretty much speaks on behalf of us all, thanking every single person in the NHS.