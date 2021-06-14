For as long as I can remember, the ‘crazy lesbian’ trope has endured throughout pop culture. Even the phrase ‘crazy lesbian’ has a certain familiar ring to it. They are two words that hold hands, two words that seem to find each other constantly. If a woman is crazy, the trope implies, a lesbian is crazy times two.

This ‘craziness’ has appeared in multiple, overlapping iterations. There’s the ‘obsessive, unhinged’ lesbian, prone to delusion and paranoia (see: Black Swan, both leads in Mulholland Drive, Single White Female). There’s the ‘jealous psycho’ lesbian, usually driven completely insane by her unrequited love of an unsuspecting straight woman (think: Mrs Danvers in Rebecca, Eve in All About Eve.) Right at the top of the pyramid of course is the ‘murderous lesbian’, who we see time and time again in film and TV (see *takes a deep breath*: Daughters of Darkness, Basic Instinct, Bound, Windows, Heavenly Creatures, Monster, Lesbian Vampire Killers, Lizzie, Women Who Kill).