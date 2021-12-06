Amanda Gorman exclusive: the poet and activist on a life-changing year

This time a year ago, not many people knew the name Amanda Gorman, but from her family home in LA the young poet was quietly crafting what would become the most important piece of work of her life.

When she stepped up to the presidential podium in Washington DC on 20 January 2021, the eyes of almost 40 million people were on her, but the 23-year-old didn’t give away a flicker of nerves: she knew how historic the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was, and what it would mean to Black women and girls across America and the world to see her up there. She also knew exactly what those 40 million onlookers needed in the midst of lockdowns and relentless news headlines: hope. And so she proceeded to give it to us.