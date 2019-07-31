Once in a while a character comes along that gives voice to our own lives, our own heads and a chafing for something more: The Falconer’s teenage heroine Lucy Adler is IT. Set in 90s New York, she’s frustrated by a world that isn’t designed for her, where her well-connected schoolmates want to pigeon-hole her and where her best friend is oblivious to her love for him. Where her only true escape is on the basketball court: “The old dudes leave, citing the obvious excuses: Gotta get home… I know the real reason. No fun getting your asses handed to you by a couple of high school kids, especially when one of them is a seventeen-year-old girl.”

With a voice that’ll make you want to tear through its 274 pages, Adler’s sweet discoveries of feminism and self-belief are a joy to behold while its last line (don’t peek) is worth getting tattooed on your wrist. Don’t miss it.

(out 1 August, Faber)