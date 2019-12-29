Whatever your opinion of Rooney’s fiction, there is no escaping the fact that the author has attracted disproportionately gendered criticism for her writing. She has been pigeonholed as a “millennial novelist” for the aspirational, Instagram generation. The Booklist commented that Conversations with Friends is “a smart, sexy, realistic portrayal of a woman finding herself”. At the beginning of this year, on Radio 4’s Front Row, Jeremy Bowen dismissed Normal People as “chick lit”, while Will Self branded Normal People as “very simple stuff with no literary ambition.” Many discussions about the calibre of work inevitably end up suggesting that her commercial success disqualifies her as a literary talent, as if it is impossible to be both.

So too has she been on the receiving end of intrusively personal comments about her looks. Critics have been known to ask her about her sex life and her politics. Then there was the infamous comment from Swiss critic Martin Ebel, who remarked that Rooney “looks like a startled deer with sensuous lips”, which in turn sparked its own hashtag, #dichterdran, with people tweeting suggestions of how male authors could be written about, using descriptors commonly reserved for women.

Now, Barack Obama has joined the conversation, positioning himself firmly in the camp of people who adore Normal People.