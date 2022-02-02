Bernardine Evaristo’s second collaboration with Penguin is a collection of ‘lost’ Black British memoirs
- Lauren Geall
The new collection marks the second instalment in Evaristo and Penguin’s Black Britain: Writing Back series, which aims to “correct historic bias in British publishing”.
If you thought Bernardine Evaristo’s impact on the publishing industry was limited to her incredible books, think again.
Last year, the Booker prize-winning author partnered up with Penguin to lead the publisher’s Black Britain: Writing Back series, which was launched with a collection of six fiction titles by Black British authors whose work has been historically erased or ‘lost’.
The series – which aims to correct the “historic bias” which dominates the publishing industry – has attracted a lot of excitement since it was first launched in February last year.
And now, Evaristo is back with the second instalment in the series: a selection of five “hard-to-find” and “lost” non-fiction novels by Black writers who wrote about Britain and the diaspora over the last century.
From a “powerful insider expose” of the systemic racism at Eton in the 1960s to a “joyful” memoir from Britain’s first Black female TV journalist, the collection – which will be released nationwide tomorrow (3 February) – spans from the early 1900s all the way up to the second half of the 2000s.
It includes titles such as Hannah Azieb-Pool’s My Father’s Daughter, a “powerful, intimate memoir” documenting the journalist’s trip to Eritrea to meet her family for the first time at the age of 30, and Amryl Johnson’s Sequins For A Ragged Hem, a “beautifully atmospheric” memoir and travelogue which follows the writer on her journey from the UK to Trinidad in the 1980s.
Speaking about the Black Britain: Writing Back series as a whole, Evaristo said: “Our ambition is to correct historic bias in British publishing and bring a wealth of lost writing back into circulation.
“While many of us continue to lobby for the publishing industry to become more inclusive and representative of our society, this project looks back to the past in order to resurrect texts that will help reconfigure black British literary history.”
She continued: “My aim is to present a body of work that illustrates a variety of preoccupations and genres that offer important and diverse Black British perspectives. I am very excited to introduce these books to new readers who will discover their riches.”
All five books in the second instalment of the Black Britain: Writing Back series are available to pre-order now, ahead of their release on 3 February. For more information on each of the texts, you can visit the Penguin website.
