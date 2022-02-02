If you thought Bernardine Evaristo’s impact on the publishing industry was limited to her incredible books, think again.

Last year, the Booker prize-winning author partnered up with Penguin to lead the publisher’s Black Britain: Writing Back series, which was launched with a collection of six fiction titles by Black British authors whose work has been historically erased or ‘lost’.

The series – which aims to correct the “historic bias” which dominates the publishing industry – has attracted a lot of excitement since it was first launched in February last year.