The titles include The Fat Lady Sings by Jacqueline Roy, which tells the story of Gloria and Merle, two patients on a psychiatric ward in 1990s London, and Without Prejudice by Nicola Williams, a “propulsive courtroom thriller” which follows a young Black woman called Lee as she forges a career as a barrister in the world of London’s obscenely rich.

Speaking to Penguin about the new series, Evaristo said she was excited to introduce the books “to new readers who will discover their riches”.

She explained: “These books will take the reader from 18th century London to 1920s Trinidad; from inside the heads of women in the mental health system to inside the life of a working-class Black woman barrister making her way in a white, middle-class, male profession; from the ethics of stolen African artefacts in British museums and into a family home haunted by past that linger in the present.”