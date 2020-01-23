Gemma Whelan – best known for her outstanding performances in Game of Thrones and White House Farm – takes on the role of her life as she narrates Three Hours, a powerful new tale from Rosamund Lupton.

Set in rural Somerset in the middle of a blizzard, this book challenges us to imagine the unthinkable: a school under siege. However, the gunman – pacing the corridors in his metal-capped boots – is not a huge character in this tale. Instead, Lupton focuses on the wounded headmaster in the library, and brave teen Hannah who is doing her best to keep him alive. She follows a 16 year old Syrian refugee as he tries to rescue his little brother, as well as the police psychologist working to identify the gunmen. She shows us the students taking refuge in the school theatre, as they do their best to ignore the chaos outside and focus on their dress rehearsal of Macbeth. And, perhaps most devastatingly of all, she takes us outside the school grounds, where the parents wait in the snow, desperate for news about their loved ones.

This could so easily be a story which spotlights evil and terror. Instead, it deftly weaves a message of courage, love and redemption, and Whelan’s performance is absolutely electrifying. Expect chills to run up and down your spine throughout this 9+ hour audio experience.

Download your Three Hours audiobook on Amazon now.