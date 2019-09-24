There have been hundreds of books written about Marilyn Monroe – former boyfriends, photographers, so-called friends and all of them purport to have the inside scoop on the actor who was both immensely talented and had the odds stacked against her. Spoto’s biography is possibly the best: capturing the horrific origins of her early life, her ambition and the squalid, exploitative Hollywood she was forced to navigate while battling chronic endometriosis and psychological scars.

As always, you read it hoping for a different ending for a woman who deserved personal happiness and professional recognition but never found it.

(£12.99, Cornerstone)