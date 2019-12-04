The decade’s 15 best books by remarkable women authors

Chosen by: Kayleigh Dray, stylist.co.uk editor

“‘Remember, Yeonmi-ya,’ her mother would say, ‘even when you think you’re alone, the birds and mice can hear you whisper.’ Yeonmi Park was born in the North Korean city of Hyesan, close to the Chinese border. She was raised in abject poverty and darkness – electricity was rarely reliable in North Korea – and forced to scramble in the streets for excrement in order to meet the government’s waste quota each day. ‘At school the teachers would send us out into the streets to find poop and carry it back to class,’ she notes in the text, her revelation made all the more disturbing by her matter-of-fact tone. ‘So if we saw a dog pooping in the street, it was like gold.’ Worse than the hunger that permeated her every childhood memory, though, was the brutal and paranoid atmosphere she was raised in. At school, Yeonmi was taught to hate North Korea’s enemies, especially the United States. She was taught, too, to trust nobody, to love nobody, save for her ‘Dear Leader’ Kim Jong-Il. Indeed, it wasn’t until she was 7 or 8 that she first laid eyes on a bootleg recording of Hollywood’s Titanic, and began to slowly realise that there was more to the outside world than she realised. In Order To Live documents Yeonmi’s dangerous escape from North Korea – her treacherous crossing of the frozen Yalu River, the human traffickers who abused her, her travels through the Gobi desert, her first taste of freedom in South Korea. It is, overwhelmingly, a tale of survival – and reminds us that hope really can be found in a hopeless place. However, Yeonmi – now working as a human rights activist – insists that there is another, more important message, for readers to take away. ‘People are making jokes about Kim Jong-un’s haircut, about how fat he is – [North Korea] is a joke, really,’ she told The Guardian. ‘It is a joke, but it is a tragic joke, that this kind of thing can happen to 25 million people. These things shouldn’t be allowed to happen to anyone.’”

