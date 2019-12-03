One of the most anticipated books of 2020 is the late, magnificent journalist Deborah Orr’s memoir (out 23 January) of growing up in Motherwell under the close eye of her mother, Win. As Orr’s fierce intelligence and independence makes itself known, Win became increasingly suffocating believing university is not for the likes of her family. Complex and moving, this is an honest take on the close ties that can bind, hold us back and also set us free.

