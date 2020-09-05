Everyone get ready to head back to Naples with Elena Ferrante’s The Lying Life Of Adults translated by Ann Goldstein (out now, £20, Europa) as she once again casts her spell conjuring up the winding streets of an Italy hiding the secrets, love and longings of her characters. There’s also much excitement about new books from well-loved writers including the marvellous Curtis Sittenfeld (her new short story collection Help Yourself is out 1 October), William Boyd, Jonathan Coe, Susannah Clarke, Richard Osman and Ruth Jones.

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton (£14.99, out 15th October, Fig Tree) is getting a lot of love already as she hits the zeitgeist with a book about being ghosted while making on-point observations about modern life. The great Marilynne Robinson returns with Jack (out 29 September, £18.99, Virago) set in her ever-expanding mythical world of Gilead and will be all over everyone’s must-read lists. Also not to be missed is the Booker-nominated Real Life by Brandon Taylor (out now, £9.99, Daunt Books), which is a power punch of a book exploring race, sexuality, past and future.

The Harpy by Megan Hunter – small but perfectly formed – is a tale of marital vengeance you won’t be able to put down (out now, £14.99, Pan Macmillan) and Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier is another must-own (£12.99, HarperCollins), by turns bonkers and brilliant as two women’s worlds clash to create something utterly moving.

A Girl Made Of Air by Nydia Hetherington (out now, £14.99, Quercus) is a spellbinding piece of escapism that’s perfect for autumn evenings; A More Perfect Union by Tammye Huf (out 15 October, £12.99, Myriad Editions) is an epic love story between an Irish immigrant and a Black slave that you should pre-order now; and Natalie Haynes returns to her celebrated stomping ground with a women’s take on the Greek myths with the joyous Pandora’s Jar (out 1 October, £20, Picador).

YA titles to watch are Punching The Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam (£7.99, HarperCollins) which turns Salaam’s experiences (he is one of the exonerated men from the Central Park jogger case in 2002 that led to him and four other boys being wrongfully imprisoned) into a story of racial injustice that’s also imbued with hope. The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed (out now, £7.99, S&S) is also a book that looks at the intersection of Blackness and class in the US and is utterly brilliant.

The First Woman by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi (out 1 October, £16.99, Oneworld) is getting much love for its story of Kirabo, who explores what it means to be a woman set against the backdrop of Idi Amin’s Uganda and What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez (out 1 October, £16.99, Little, Brown) has received glowing reviews from the New York Times about its funny and moving story of two women – one of whom has terminal cancer. Finally, all the cool kids will be reading Earthlings by Sayaka Murata translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori (out 1 October, £12.99, Granta). With a jaw-dropping ending and a tale of incredible times, it’s amazing.