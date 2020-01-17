9 best bedtime stories for a peaceful night’s sleep (if you can put them down)

When was the last time you read a book before bed? If you’re anything like me, it’s all too easy to find yourself lost down an Instagram hole before going to sleep. But using your phone at night can stop you getting a good night’s rest – the screen light supresses the sleep hormone melatonin and all those flashing images can wire your brain rather than soothing it into sleep time.

With this in mind, maybe it’s time to go back to what worked so well when we were children and reach for a bedtime story instead?

Unlike checking in on Facebook, reading at night can help you to drift off and get a good quality of sleep. But it might depend on the book. At night, I prefer gentle novels to anything too heavy or taxing. Beautiful descriptions of nature to calm me down, or escapist travel books to lose myself in for a while. And short stories are perfect for dipping into at the end of the day.