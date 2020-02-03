Congratulations – you’ve made it through January. And your reward is a stuffed February of incredible reads from some brilliant writers. Marian Keyes, Eimear McBride, Jenny Offill and Lucy Foley all return with excellent books while debuts including Layla F Saad’s Me And White Supremacy and Rye Curtis’ Kingdomtide will blow you away.

It’s a short month so cancel your weekend plans, grab a cosy blanket and lose yourself in some of 2020’s best fiction, memoirs, thrillers and more…