Daisy Buchanan, journalist and author of How to Be a Grown-Up, recommends: Look At Me By Anita Brookner

“When I was in my teens and feeling almost constantly alone, isolated and hormonal, I discovered Anita Brookner’s novel Look At Me, and the story of Frances, a young woman who wants to write but yearns for glamour and a connection with the world around her. She makes exciting friends, Nick and Alix, who bring her into their circle - but she soon learns that sometimes being in a crowd of the wrong people is the loneliest thing of all.

“The greatest lesson that this book taught me is that feeling lonely is never a failure, and it’s better to wait for your people than to seek out company for its own sake. Brookner’s prose is elegant, dryly witty and startlingly truthful. Being alone with Frances and her thoughts always makes me feel as though it’s OK to be alone in my own too.”

Buy it here