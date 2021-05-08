Romance. Vengeance. Monsters. Beauty. Battles. Sex. Gods. Greek mythology has all the ingredients for beautiful and gripping stories that people have devoured for thousands of years. From Theseus and the Minotaur to Pandora’s Box and The Battle of Troy, the tales of ancient Greece continue to grip audiences around the world. It always has been, and always will be, the ultimate storytelling.

But that doesn’t stop modern minds from retelling famous myths in new and exciting ways. You only need to look at Netflix’s animation series, Blood Of Zeus, which was a surprise ratings hit in the second lockdown. But if you really want to get lost in a world of Greek mythology retellings, there are plenty of books to dive into…