These books are scientifically proven to help you fall asleep

Working with sleep expert and chartered psychologist Dr David Lewis, the hotel has done some research on what exactly makes a book the perfect bedtime aid, looking at everything from sentence structures to plot twists.

Lewis found that the most important factors are short sentences and concluding chapters that meet the brain’s desire for completeness.

He also noted that books that avoid lots of detail and follow a simple narrative structure make it easy to fall asleep, as the more complicated the story structure, the greater the cognitive effort needed to make sense of it. Similarly, the reader will find it hard to drift off if the book they are reading has a lot of chapters that end in a cliff hanger. This triggers something known as the ‘Zeigarnik Effect,’ which makes the brain think that something isn’t finished and therefore can’t switch off.