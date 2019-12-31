Books

10 books everyone will be reading in January 2020

Posted by
Francesca Brown
Published
The best books to read in the new year.

Start the New Year with incredible fiction, moving memoirs and more… 

2020 is full of incredible new books from debut authors, breakout names and literary heroes – we’ve celebrated some of January’s unmissable reads in both fiction and non-fiction – but here are 10 more titles you need to know about for the New Year. For unmissable memoirs, Carmen Maria Machado’s In The Dream House and Rachel Clarke’s Dear Life are essential buys while fiction from Liz Moore, Angie Cruz, Steph Cha and Maaza Mengiste kicks off a year of must-read thrillers and stories that’ll leave you utterly bowled over. You’re going to need a bigger bookcase… 

You may also like

Best new books for 2020: feminism, fiction, race and beyond

Welcome in the New Year with 10 brilliant new releases everyone will be reading. 

  • The addictive thriller: Long Bright River by Liz Moore

    Long Bright River by Liz Moore
    10 new books to read in the new year: Long Bright River by Liz Moore

    Described as feminist take of The Wire by its publisher, Long Bright River (out 9 January) is a brilliant and harrowing thriller which explores the streets and people of Kensington, Philadelphia, a neighbourhood destroyed by opioid addiction. Telling the story of two sisters – one a cop, one struggling with drugs – whose lives diverge to tell two very different tales of women struggling against a backdrop of exploitation, unemployment and the breakdown of their community. Beautifully told, this is a book to totally lose yourself in. 

    Shop Long Bright River by Liz Moore (Hutchinson) at Waterstones, £12.99

    BUY NOW

  • An immigrant’s tale: Dominicana by Angie Cruz

    Dominicana by Angie Cruz
    10 new books to read in the new year: Dominicana by Angie Cruz

    “The first time Juan Ruiz proposes, I’m eleven years old, skinny and flat chested. I’m half asleep, my frizzy hair has busted out from a rubber band, and my dress is on backwards.” Four years later, Ana marries Juan (32) in an arranged marriage that her family believes will give her a better life in America. Finding herself in a filthy apartment in New York where her husband controls her every movement, Ana is miserable but is persuaded to stay by Juan’s brother. Then one day, Juan returns to the Dominican Republic and Ana begins to experience just what life can bring. Do not miss this book (out on 23 January)… 

    Shop Dominicana by Angie Cruz (John Murray) at Amazon, £16.99

    BUY NOW

  • A truly moving medical memoir: Dear Life by Rachel Clarke

    Dear Life by Rachel Clarke
    10 new books for the new year: Dear Life by Rachel Clarke

    Dr Rachel Clarke is a specialist in palliative medicine facing up to the reality of what people endure when they only have weeks to live. Her role is to make people as comfortable as they can be but then, in 2017, her own father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In Dear Life (out 30 January), Clarke writes so movingly about what it means to face death, the grief that gets left behind and how hospices do such vital work in allowing people to die being looked after and surrounded by the people they love.

    Shop Dear Life by Rachel Clarke (Little, Brown) at Foyles, £16.99

    BUY NOW

  • Northern voices: The Book Of Newcastle edited by Angela Readman & Zoe Turner

    The Book Of Newcastle edited by Angela Readman & Zoe Turner
    10 new books for the new year: The Book Of Newcastle edited by Angela Readman & Zoe Turner

    Sheffield, Tehran, Tokyo… Comma Press has created a wondrous library of anthologies inspired by the character of cities from around the globe. And now it’s Newcastle’s turn as 10 writers capture the spirit of the city that was once an industrial revolution powerhouse and now personifies everything from cultural wealth to modern economic decline. Featuring tales of call centre workers to escapes from the Town Moor (a huge patch of green just outside the city centre), authors include Saltwater writer Jessica Andrews and novelist Julia Darling. 

    Shop The Book Of Newcastle edited by Angela Readman & Zoe Turner (Comma) at Comma, £9 

    BUY NOW

  • The literary mystery: Miss Austen by Gill Hornby

    Miss Austen by Gill Hornby
    10 books to read in the new year: Miss Austen by Gill Hornby

    This fun and infinitely readable book delves into one of literature’s greatest mysteries: why did Jane Austen’s beloved sister, Cassandra, destroy hundreds of letters by the writer after her death (thus depriving the world of some more Austen wisdom). Moving between timelines featuring Cassandra as an elderly woman and a young girl while exploring just what it means to be an elderly spinster in Regency England, this is the perfect book to wrap yourself around as the evenings stay dark and cold (it’s out 23 January). Steve Coogan’s TV production company has also snapped up the rights so it’ll be coming to a small screen near you next year… 

    Shop Miss Austen by Gill Hornby (Cornerstone) at Waterstones, £14.99

    BUY NOW

  • A story of total suspense: Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha

    Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha
    10 new books to read in the new year: Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha

    Two people, two families and a past trauma that’s about to catch up with them… Steph Cha’s Your House Will Pay (out 16 January) has been a huge hit in the US as it explores the under-reported violence that occurred between Korean-American and African-American communities during the 90s. Bubbling with tension and a page-turning narrative, this is the sort of book you need to pick up on a quiet weekend then just revel in Cha’s ability to tell a story and unpick the knotty violence of race relations in LA. 

    Shop Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha (Faber) at Waterstones, £12.99

    BUY NOW

  • The one we should all read: Six Weeks To Zero Waste by Kate Arnell

    Six Weeks To Zero Waste by Kate Arnell
    10 new books for the new year: Six Weeks To Zero Waste by Kate Arnell

    It’s time to learn the 5 Rs (refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and rot) as the UK is producing more than 100 million tonnes of waste every year; that’s the equivalent of our own body weight every seven weeks! In this helpful and non-patronising guide, eco blogger Kate Arnell explores the simple changes we can all make to start living more sensitively. Even if you’re already reducing single-use plastic and composting, this book has useful hacks (eating without waste, pets, homemade beauty products) galore to leave you inspired for 2020.

    Shop Six Weeks To Zero Waste by Kate Arnell (Octopus) at Foyles, £14.99

    BUY NOW

  • Women’s side of history: The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste

    The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste
    10 new books for the new year: The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste

    In 1895, Ethiopia and Italy went to war and Italy lost (making it the first European country to lose to an African country). Forty years later and Italy is in the hands of fascist dictator, Mussolini, who decides it’s time for revenge and to rebuild the Roman Empire (it sounds nuts but it’s all true). However, what he didn’t count on was the women of Ethiopia moving against him… In this truly original and astonishing read (which has more than a few nods to Greek tragedy), Maaza Mengiste creates a poetic epic that’s unlike anything else you’ll ever read (out 7 January).

    Shop The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste (Canongate) at Foyles, £16.99

    BUY NOW

  • The tensest of thrillers: Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton

    Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton
    10 new books for the new year: Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton

    In a read that’s not for the faint-hearted but is utterly brilliant, Rosamund Lupton explores a three-hour siege by a gunman in a snow-bound Somerset secondary school. Moving back and forth in time and from character to character and the politics that inspires hatred, this is an incredibly tense book that gets to the heart of violence, terror and the emotional impact of those caught up in events beyond their control. Written with real perception and beauty, Three Hours is set to be a breakout read for book groups and beyond in 2020 (out 9 January). 

    Shop Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton (Penguin) at Waterstones, £12.99

    BUY NOW

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: courtesy of publishers

Topics

Share this article

Author

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

Recommended by Francesca Brown

Books

Your guide to 2020’s best non-fiction books

From investigations into domestic violence to essays on modern life, these are 2020's best non-fiction books.

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
Books

These 15 books taught us to have courage and be kind

After a divisive general election, curl up with a read that instills hope and restores faith.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Books

9 invigorating literary quotes to make you feel optimistic about the new year

Courtesy of Emily Dickinson, Rupi Kaur, Helen Fielding and more.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Books

The most beautiful bookshops from around the world

Yara Shahidi introduces us to her personal favourite.

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
Books

Incredible reads based on true-life tales

Unmissable historical books from Hilary Mantel to Yaa Gyasi.

Posted by
Francesca Brown
Published
Stylist Daily