10 books everyone will be reading in January 2020

Last year, Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body And Other Parties became one of the most talked-about releases of 2019 thanks to its fusion of feminism and horror (which has also led to it being picked up for TV). This memoir (out 2 January) is no less astonishing as it explores the toxicity of an abusive queer relationship. Drawing on intimate reflections, pop culture, politics and more, Machado writes with such precision and poetry it’s hard not to be utterly blown away as she pinpoints those moments that can cause the destruction of all relationships. An absolute must-read for 2020.

Shop In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (Serpent’s Tail) at Waterstones, £14.99