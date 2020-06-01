While this might be one of the hardest times many of us have experienced, one positive side effect of lockdown is a surge in book sales as we seek comfort in faraway lands and lives transporting us from the here and now.

Happily, June has everything you need for your reading mood: tender fiction (The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World by Laura Imai Messina and Hazel Hayes’ Out Of Love), addictive stories (Louise Candlish’s The Other Passenger and Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half) and wise, funny and insightful non-fiction (Real Life Money and Everything Is Under Control). So order these titles now and give your reading self some more me-time.