It’s been a strange few weeks. From obsessively checking our news feeds to stepping away from our phones in an attempt to avoid anxiety meltdown, it’s difficult to know how to react to an ever-changing cycle of information. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the newest, most soothing, educational and comforting books to help us all find a little bit of wisdom, inspiration and understanding during these tricky times.
The book to give you hope
THE SALT PATH BY RAYNOR WINN
This is what you need to read right now to muster hope and resilience. In 2013, Winn and her husband, Moth, lost their business and home in one day, only for Moth to be diagnosed with a rare brain disease. In the face of disaster, the couple decided to walk 630 miles along the South West Coast Path, and – like Cheryl Strayed in her memoir Wild – found hope and comfort in nature and inner resources they had no idea existed. It’s a beautiful story and a reminder that humans can endure adversity.
The book to unleash your creativity
SPARK BY MANOUSH ZOMORODI
With so much change and uncertainty in the world, it’s easy to become (even more) addicted to checking the cycle of opinions on social media and news sites only to find that your brain isn’t functioning quite so creatively as it once was. But, as journalist Zomorodi points out, some of our greatest ideas are likely to ping into our minds when we’re absently staring out the window, having a shower or going for a walk – and we need to give ourselves permission to just be. Full of practical tips (taking notes by hand is better for retention, for example), this is the book to get your imaginative synapses jumping.
The book to make you feel less alone
NOTES FROM AN APOCALYPSE BY MARK O’CONNELL
“May you live in interesting times” is described as both a Chinese proverb and a curse. Blame climate change, Trump, Brexit and, now, a pandemic, but it’s safe to say all of us would prefer a much quieter time, thanks. So how do we wrap our heads round an era that’s given us so many seismic political, social and economic shocks? O’Connell is a journalist who admits that all of this worries him and goes in search of answers, meeting men and women preparing bunkers everywhere from South Dakota to New Zealand. They may seem like extremists, but thanks to O’Connell’s empathy and humour, this is an insightful and surprisingly hopeful read that underpins how we’re all trying to make our way through testing times the best way we know how.
The book to help you make sense of the world
FUNNY WEATHER BY OLIVIA LAING
In this mesmerising collection of essays (which cover everything from David Bowie and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Sally Rooney’s Normal People) plus interviews with Ali Smith, Hilary Mantel and Sarah Lucas, writer Laing examines how art can be connected with and used for “resistance and repair”. How through writing, art, music and beyond, we can begin to stop, understand and make sense of the world, especially during times of rapid political and cultural change. As Laing so beautifully puts it: “[Art] is a training ground for possibility”, and this unique and compassionate book is a mind-expanding opportunity to rethink how we live, and what we can do to change things for the better.
The book to make you mindful
THE GIFT OF PRESENCE BY CAROLINE WELCH
In 2020, self-care is a crucial wellness pillar, and given that women are twice as likely as men to suffer anxiety, the co-founder and CEO of the Mindsight Institute in California has specifically written this useful guide for women so we can access moments of calm whenever and wherever we are. We know, it’s easier said than done, but by breaking down her approach into four sections: presence (staying in the moment), purpose (having a clear direction), pivoting (switching direction if needed) and pacing (the ability to take life one step at a time), Welch guides us through techniques to bring tranquillity to our lives while navigating external chaos. A handy tool right now.
The book to nurture your wellbeing
THE WELL GARDENED MIND BY SUE STUART-SMITH
Weaving together real-life case studies, including the story of her own grandfather returning from World War I, psychiatrist and avid gardener Stuart-Smith has created a truly uplifting book on the power of gardening – and how it can change people’s lives. It’s a prevailing reminder that getting our hands in the soil and helping to grow plants and flowers makes all the difference to our minds and wellbeing – something we’re in risk of forgetting about entirely. Examining the ‘gardener’ cells in our brains and drawing attention to the natural rhythms of the world, she puts forward a persuasive argument on why now is the time to plant even just a window box, and nourish ourselves in the process.
The book to help you switch off
DIGITAL MINIMALISM BY CAL NEWPORT
When the original iPhone was launched in 2007, its creator Steve Jobs described it as a device that would play music and make calls – the app store didn’t arrive for another year. Over a decade later, the average smartphone user now checks theirs 85 times and spends two hours a day on social media. Understanding that people are not ready to give up their devices entirely, Newport posits the philosophy of ‘digital minimalism’ – carefully selecting the technologies you want, optimising them for your life and unloading the rest. Empowering and full of practical steps to reshape our relationship with our phones, everyone should read this book.
The book to get you moving
THE DANCE CURE BY DR PETER LOVATT
It’s hard to take someone who’s known as ‘Dr Dance’ seriously, but The Dance Cure is actually pretty irresistible. Lovatt, a former professional dancer turned psychologist, explores why humans are meant to dance via history, anthropology and case studies. He also suggests that by getting our moves on for just 10 minutes a day we can boost endorphins, alleviate stress and connect to our emotions. If you’re stuck indoors and need an instant uplift, watch his amazing and informative TED Talk about the impact of dancing on memory and cognitive function. Then delve into this book, and let him convince you to dance yourself happier.
The book to give you perspective
THIS TOO SHALL PASS BY JULIA SAMUEL
Inspired by her work as a psychotherapist, Samuel’s book is a useful reminder that everyone wrestles with difficult moments and sometimes just talking about and acknowledging them can begin a process of healing. From a single dad whose partner has died of cancer to a successful designer who left her marriage only to engage in a toxic affair, Samuel gently explores the inner lives of people and what can cause them to feel broken, lost or unsure of themselves. Filled with wisdom and practical advice, this is an addictive read but also one that will evoke empathy and understanding. It reminds us of human strength; how we can all learn to adapt and thrive during our most difficult and transformative experiences.
