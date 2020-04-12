NOTES FROM AN APOCALYPSE BY MARK O’CONNELL

“May you live in interesting times” is described as both a Chinese proverb and a curse. Blame climate change, Trump, Brexit and, now, a pandemic, but it’s safe to say all of us would prefer a much quieter time, thanks. So how do we wrap our heads round an era that’s given us so many seismic political, social and economic shocks? O’Connell is a journalist who admits that all of this worries him and goes in search of answers, meeting men and women preparing bunkers everywhere from South Dakota to New Zealand. They may seem like extremists, but thanks to O’Connell’s empathy and humour, this is an insightful and surprisingly hopeful read that underpins how we’re all trying to make our way through testing times the best way we know how.

£14.99, Granta