Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers (out 9 July, £12.05, W&N) is a beautiful and moving read set in 1950s suburbia that’ll be on bookseller tables across the land this summer along with Amanda Craig’s The Golden Rule about two abused women who meet on a train and decide to take their revenge (out 2 July, £14.99, Little, Brown).



All My Lies Are True (out 9 July, £12.99, Headline) by Dorothy Koomson is a follow-up to The Ice-Cream Girls which also examines abuse and its effects on families that’s written with verve and insight while the unmissable Sarah Crossan’s first adult book, Here Is The Beehive (out 20 August, £12.99, Bloomsbury), is incredible and should be read alongside Sarah Moss’ Summerwater (out 20 August, £12.05, Pan Macmillan) which is a tense and atmospheric tale of a rainy day on a Scottish cabin resort.

Room author Emma Donoghue returns with The Pull Of The Stars (out 23 July, £16.99, Picador) takes place in Dublin during the 1918 pandemic (we know, we know but it’s worth it). The Irish connection continues with As You Were by Elaine Feeney (out 20 August, £14.99, Harvill Secker) that unflinchingly explores the country’s past and present and is the perfect partner to Caroline O’Donoghue’s Scenes Of A Graphic Nature (out 6 August, £16.99, Virago) which also examines self-mythology and long-repressed secrets.

For some blisteringly feminist works about the truth of modern life of women across the globe, Frances Cha’s If I Had Your Face (out 23 July, £12.99, Viking) pulls no punches on contemporary Seoul while Mieko Kawakami’s Breasts And Eggs (out 20 August, £14.99, Picador) lacerates Japan. Avni Doshi’s Burnt Sugar (out 30 July, £11.55, Hamish Hamilton) explores mother-daughter relationships with pure precision. You got some serious book buying ahead of you…