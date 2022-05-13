If you’re in search of a compelling book, you’re in the right place, because the Indie Book Awards has just unveiled its 2022 shortlist.

Entirely curated by independent booksellers across the UK, the annual award highlight the best paperbacks for summer as part of Independent Bookshop Week, an annual campaign celebrating indie bookshops from the Booksellers Association which runs from 18-25 June.

Needless to say, the shortlist is jam-packed with inspiration for summer holiday reading.

Fiction titles include the lockdown debut sensation Emma Stonex (The Lamplighters), Nobel-prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro (Klara And The Sun) and previous Indie Book Award winner Pat Barker (The Women Of Troy).

Non-fiction titles, meanwhile, include Korean-American indie rockstar and author Michelle Zauner (Crying In H Mart) and number one New York Times bestselling author Matt Haig (The Comfort Book). Take a look at the shortlist for both categories below: