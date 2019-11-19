The best books to give this Christmas, as recommended by Team Stylist

When it comes to the printed page, 2019 has brought a bumper crop of thrillers, dystopias, memoirs and poetry to our bookshelves. We’ve had big-name blockbusters, breakout debuts and mind-boggling biographies that have been the talk of every office kitchen in the country (Louis Theroux, we’re looking at you).

But even as our own to-read list grows ever longer, buying books for other people remains a tricky business. We know very well which reads we want to curl up with over the festive period, but if you’ve ever exclaimed “You’re going to LOVE it!” to a friend – only to be met with an evasive look when you ask if they’ve finished that novel you bought them – you’ll know that matching book to reader is a fine art.

So, how do you go about finding the perfect literary gift? Do you take a punt and pick something from the bestseller lists in the Sunday papers? Take inspiration from the photogenic book flatlays on your Instagram feed? Or brave the Christmas crowds at Waterstones and grab the nearest 2-for-1 memoir?

Dear reader, you do none. Instead, you peruse this round-up of books that make great presents, as chosen by the Stylist team – from cosy, atmospheric novels to inspiring poetry collections. Whether you’re shopping for a feminist friend, a recipe-loving relative or a young niece or nephew, you’ll be able to find something for them here. Read on…