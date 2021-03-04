Moya, women’s editor:

“The #MeToo movement was one of the most important feminist moments of my life. Yet I sometimes felt uncomfortable with the discourse surrounding it, which often seemed to elevate individual women to the position of avenging angels while flattening individual men into depraved villains. This, I felt, did women a disservice: if you put someone on a moral pedestal, they’re inevitably going to fall off it. I also think it made it easier for men who weren’t utterly monstrous – the non-Harvey Weinsteins, if you will – to wriggle out of self-reflection and accountability.

“Many have argued that consent is binary: you either consent to sex, or you don’t. But what if someone isn’t sure whether they consented or not? What if they consented, and still felt like a sexual experience was degrading or exploitative? Where do we go from there?

“Those thorny questions form the basis of Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again by Katherine Angel, one of the smartest, most nuanced and thought-provoking books I’ve read about sex in the post-#MeToo era. Angel unpicks conventional feminist wisdom about consent and shines a spotlight on the grey areas in male-female sexual dynamics. You won’t necessarily agree with everything she has to say – but she’ll definitely give you a lot to think about.”