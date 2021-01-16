Megan, senior digital writer:

“Here’s a big, fat, juicy secret for you: there’s naff all to do in lockdown. This means I will read whatever you throw at me. A statement my boyfriend’s dad took quite literally and has given me what feels like six thousand books. It’s actually great because his taste is very different from my own, so this has been a good time to put down the love poetry and pick up crime thrillers, which I would never usually go near.

“Currently, I’m halfway through The Good Liar. The story follows a retired con artist called Roy who is struggling to let go of who he used to be: a dangerous, ruthless and arrogantly good looking young man who would double-cross anyone (including his friends) for the thrill of a win. Now, he’s frail and old but, although he has plenty of money in the bank, he’s adamant on pulling off one last job. His plan to do this is by feigning a relationship and swindling money from Betty, a fellow pensioner who is content to look past his grumpy moods and slobbiness for one last shot at companionship, or so she wants him to think…

“The book is good. It’s fast-moving with chapters that alternate time-lines so there’s plenty to get your head around, which as I’m feeling pretty stuck and stagnant right now, is probably just what I need.”

Buy The Good Liar by Nicholas Searle at Bookshop.org, £8.36