The books to reread when you’re feeling stressed, as chosen by the Stylist team

When you were little, did you have a favourite book that you demanded your parents read to you again and again? Chances are, you did (my mum hasn’t read to me or my brothers for over two decades, but still winces at the memory of Farmer Duck, a picture book we insisted on hearing every night for months on end in the mid-Nineties). Young children love hearing the same stories on repeat because it gives them a reassuring sense of familiarity – as well as helping them get to grips with important things like vocabulary and narrative.

You might assume that the compulsion to reread books is something we grow out of in adulthood. But speak to anyone with a love of literature, and they’ll tell you there are certain novels they return to time and time again. Many prominent writers have spoken about the joys of rereading, from Patti Smith (who frequently dives back into César Aira’s novella An Episode in the Life of a Landscape Painter) to Jilly Cooper, who regularly rereads Anthony Powell’s A Dance to the Music of Time and Jane and Prudence by Barbara Pym.