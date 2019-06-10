16 powerful dystopian novels that every woman should read

On 8 June, George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four celebrated its 70th anniversary – but there’s no denying that the iconic dystopian novel feels all the more relevant in 2019 than ever.

Orwell’s novel follows Winston Smith as he works feverishly in the Record Department of the sprawling Ministry of Truth. And yet, as he attempts to rewrite history in order to suit the needs of the Party, he inwardly rebels against the totalitarian world he lives in. Big Brother demands absolute obedience in both thought and action, though, which means that Winston is already a “thoughtcriminal” – it’s only a matter of time before he gets caught.

When he embarks on a torrid love affair with his colleague Julia, though, he soon learns that the price of freedom is betrayal.