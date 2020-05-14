Meet some of the world’s greatest female authors, essayists and beyond.

We’ve asked authors, publishers, book lovers and beyond to nominate their favourite women writers alongside our own tributes. While by no means a definitive list (let us know who you think should also be included), here are some of the brilliant women authors, poets, playwrights and essayists everyone should have on their bookshelves.

Greatest female authors ever: the pioneers 107. Aphra Behn (1640-1689) Meet the woman who helped create fiction: Behn is considered England’s first-ever professional female writer thanks to her plays (featuring the then-mistress of the king, Nell Gwynne) and the novel Oroonoko (1688) – an astonishing book that is unflinching in its portrayal of slavery, violence and honour. 106. Charlotte Brontë (1816-1855) by author Sharon Bolton “Don’t be fooled by the parsonages and the prim bonnets; this bitch’s novels throb with sex. Throughout the Cinderella-creepiness of Jane Eyre (1847), the subversive isolation of Villette (1853) or the feminist polemic that is Shirley (1849), the frustrated howling of the author rings in our ears. Brontë was a woman born too soon, constrained by her upbringing and whose only outlet for her passion and fierce intelligence was her pen. Charlotte Brontë remains the undisputed queen of the romantic thriller.”

The Split by Sharon Bolton (£12.99, Orion) is out 28 May 2020 105. Nella Larsen (1891-1964) “She was caught between two allegiances, different, yet the same. Herself. Her race. Race! The thing that bound and suffocated her.” The daughter of a white Danish mother and a black West Indian father, Chicago-born Larsen’s two novels, Quicksand (1928) and Passing (1929), cemented her position as part of the Harlem Renaissance. Feted by her contemporaries, both her books pioneered the exploration of race identity and identification in America and are astonishing in their prescience. 104. Fanny Burney (1752-1840) AKA the woman who influenced Jane Austen (a line from her 1782 novel Cecilia even inspired the title for that little-known work Pride And Prejudice)… Creating ‘scribblings’ from the age of 10, Burney wrote novels, plays, journals, letters and one biography, making a name for herself as a satirist of the aristocracy. Her most enduring work, Evelina (1778), is both a guide to 18th century society and a subversion of it.

103. Carson McCullers (1917-1967) “The heart is a lonely hunter with only one desire! To find some lasting comfort in the arms of another’s fire…” Read Georgia-born McCullers at the right age and you’ll end up naming firstborns after her. With a natural-born ability to conjure up childhood alienation, oddbods, loners and small-town frustration, her 1940 novel The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter remains an American classic with the capacity to collapse your heart. (She wrote it aged just 23.) 102. Daphne Du Maurier (1907-1989) If ever you need the very definition of a page-turner, it’s Rebecca (1938). While the anonymous narrator may put the wet in blanket, she’s entertainingly tormented by the most dastardly twosome in modern fiction: Mrs Danvers, the creepy housekeeper, and Maxim de Winter, the world’s most self-absorbed husband. We’re on Rebecca’s side… Put that together with some of the world’s most elegant and creepy short stories (The Birds (1963) and 1973’s Don’t Look Now) and her other books which include Jamaica Inn (1936) and My Cousin Rachel (1951) and there’s no arguing that Du Maurier is one of literature’s finest names.

Writer Daphne Du Maurier in 1947: the mind behind one of the world’s greatest thrillers, Rebecca

The extraordinary Zora Neale Hurston at a book fair in New York, 1937

93. Nancy Mitford (1904-1973) Three novels by Nancy Mitford you need to read:

1) The Pursuit Of Love (1945) – Love, family, abandoned marriages, bonkers aristos, tragedy, an airing cupboard and the Spanish Civil War. All you need for Sunday afternoon right there.

2) The Blessing (1951) – An Anglo-Franco marriage hits the rocks thanks to a Machiavellian child.

3) Christmas Pudding (1932) – Save this tale of a classic country house in the Cotswolds for December and revel in the funny, satirical and easy charm of Mitford’s Bright Young Things. 92. Audre Lorde (1934-1992) It was only in 2017 that a British publisher united all of Lorde’s poetry, speeches and essays in one volume for the UK; an incredible fact given Lorde’s influence over everything from intersectional feminism to gay rights during her lifetime. A self-described “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet”, Lorde’s work was always about the unflinching truth of who she was and the world around her. As writer Jackie Kay wrote in The Guardian in 2008: “Audre Lorde believed in naming the names. She wrote with groundbreaking eloquence about the complexities of identity, and was convinced that silence is the greatest enemy.” She also gave the pregnant Kay her royalty cheque for an interview in Spare Rib magazine (who cheekily asked if she’d like to donate it back to their cause) telling her to open an account for her baby instead.

91. Agatha Christie (1890-1976) Selling just the 2 billion copies, Christie remains the world’s bestselling novelist. Best known for Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, long-running stage adaptation The Mousetrap and going AWOL for 10 days only to be found in a Harrogate spa (see Vanessa Redgrave and Dustin Hoffmann in 1979 film Agatha for further reference), Christie’s books remain rollicking, tightly plotted whodunnits. 90. Anaïs Nin (1903-1977) Pornographer, feminist, liberator, monster, genius – French writer Anaïs Nin has weathered it all. Roundly mocked by the lit set in her lifetime for having the temerity to write erotica and later tackle abortion and incest in both her memoirs and novels (while her male counterparts Henry Miller and Gore Vidal were showered with adulation), she’s thankfully since become one of fiction’s must-read icons. Start with 1977’s ground-breaking Delta Of Venus. 89. Colette (1873-1954) Next time you’re in Paris take a petit stroll to 9 rue de Beaujolais and seek out the marble plaque bearing the words “Here lived, here died Colette, whose work is a window wide open on life.” From her early works – the sensual Claudine series (1900-1903), The Vagabond (1910) and Chéri (1920) – to her 1944 novel Gigi, Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette turned her whatever-is-sharper-than-a-razor gaze to the follies of love, sex and life. 88. Edith Wharton (1862-1937) Wharton’s novels should come with a health warning. Love, idealism and hope are brutally trampled under Wharton’s piercing take on the New York upper class society of the late 19th century. But oh, what a ride: The House Of Mirth (1905) (poor Lily Bart…), the novella Ethan Frome (1911) and The Age Of Innocence (1920) are lacerating in their poignancy. Literally, read them and weep. 87. Willa Cather (1873-1947) by author Tahmima Anam “When I was 15, my high-school English teacher, Mr Bucknell, assigned us to read My Ántonia (1918). Cather’s novel, set in the plains of Nebraska, is about an immigrant family and their spirited daughter, Ántonia. I was a miserable teenager looking to escape my own hometown and the wide-open spaces of Ántonia ‘s homestead radically altered my sense of place in the world. Cather writes passionately about migration, homesickness and love, her stories woven indelibly into the landscape of the prairie. The images have remained in my mind, but more importantly, the story of a family trying to make their way in unfamiliar terrain has been a recurring theme in my imagination, and in my fiction, ever since.”

The Bones Of Grace by Tahmima Anam is out now (£8.99, Canongate)

86. Georgette Heyer (1902-1974) by author Katie Fforde “Heyer has written novels (from Regency romances including Regency Buck (1935) to historical novels and thrillers such as Footsteps In The Dark (1932)) that have entertained a huge range of readers for nearly 100 years. From pre-teens to elderly army generals, male and female, we have all become addicted to her books. Her writing is superb; her style elegant. Her female characters are strong and resourceful and her men not only have a certain amount of self-knowledge but they allow themselves to be challenged by the strong women they fall in love with. She’s also extremely funny.”

A Rose Petal Summer by Katie Fforde is out now (£8.99, Century) 85. Mollie Panter-Downes (1906-1997) by Lydia Fellgett, manager, Persephone Books “Mollie Panter-Downes is one of the most unjustly neglected writers of the 20th century. She published her first novel, The Shoreless Sea (1923), when she was 17 – it was a bestseller. She wrote three more popular novels as well as articles and short stories and, in 1929, married Clare Robinson, travelled round the world and moved to the 16th-century house near Chiddingfold in Surrey where she and her family lived for over sixty years. In 1947, she published One Fine Day, one of the century’s most enduring novels. The Independent wrote that her writing is ‘as profound as Katherine Mansfield, restrained as Jane Austen, sharp as Dorothy Parker.’” 84. Harper Lee (1926-2016) Until 2015, Lee’s reputation was unimpeachable. Author of 1960’s To Kill A Mockingbird (cited as second only to the Bible in terms of “making a difference”), creator of Atticus Finch and self-proclaimed one-hit wonder, Lee lived and wrote on her own terms shunning the spotlight. Then, a first draft of Mockingbird was ‘uncovered’ and 2015’s Go Set A Watchman was released amid a swirl of acrimony about Lee’s health and the discovery Atticus was a separatist. Deserving of a more fitting epitaph, embrace Mockingbird, read the recently released Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud And The Last Trial Of Harper Lee about Lee’s last investigative story and remember Lee as she lived: fiercely.

1962: writer Harper Lee on the set of To Kill A Mockingbird with actor Gregory Peck

Portrait of Nawal el Saadawi in her home in 2015

Greatest female authors ever: the inspirations 77. Alice Walker (born 1944) If Pratibha Parmar’s documentary Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth ever turns up on Netflix may we suggest you add it to your watchlist? Revealing the activism of Walker and the writing and political power behind her books – most famously the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and National Book Award-winning book, The Color Purple (1982). While the novel has since had the Spielberg-and-stage-musical treatment, it remains astonishing in its power to shock and move after nearly 40 years. It’s a cliché: but it will stay with you long after the final page. 76. Shirley Jackson (1916-1965) by Stylist contributor Anna Fielding “Shirley Jackson is a very dark writer, but also shockingly domestic. Her mid-century gothic dramas play out in small towns, convenience stores and houses with cellars full of preserves. The Lottery (published in the New Yorker in 1948) has a grim life-or-death ballot drawn by a man in blue jeans. We Have Always Lived In The Castle (1962) pulls you into the obsessions of the largely housebound teenage narrator, just as you start to doubt her sanity. Stephen King called Jackson’s The Haunting Of Hill House (1959) one of the finest horror novels of the 20th century. Read with the lights on.”

75. Marilynne Robinson (born 1943) by Amy Adams, production editor, Stylist “It’s rare an author writes sentences so profound I feel moved to jot them down, but Marilynne Robinson has a gift for plumbing the depths of human emotion in a few deceptively simple words. Her three-part Gilead series, exploring faith, love and friendship in sleepy, small-town Iowa, consists of the Pulitzer prize-winning Gilead (2004), the Orange Prize-winning Home (2008) and Lila (2014), winner of the National Book Critics Circle award. Each can be read independently but treat yourself by settling down to all three.” 74. Ali Smith (born 1962) by Alison Barrow, director of media relations, Transworld “Ali Smith is a generous writer, unfailingly offering something new and dazzling with each story she delivers. These are stories of real people, in unreal circumstances. They beckon us in, take us into rooms of revelations and surprises and then, just as we are beginning to find our feet, surprise us again with a new door into a new room of revelations and surprises. Smith is an artist of subversion, her stories laced with humour yet rooted in deep humanity. The experience of reading an Ali Smith book tilts the head a notch at a time. In a world full of similar voices, she is deliciously and refreshingly, unique.” 73. Elizabeth Strout (born 1956) by author and screenwriter Lisa Owens “My favourite kind of fiction finds universal truth and resonance in the particularity of day-to-day experience and Elizabeth Strout is a master of this approach. Her characters are so flawed, funny, idiosyncratic – so gloriously real – that I feel I know them as intimately and deeply as my own family.”

Days Of The Bagnold Summer is out 8 June 2020 72. Jhumpa Lahiri (born 1967) Of course, if we were to write a debut book of short stories, it would be to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. In crazy world. But that’s exactly what Lahiri achieved with her 1999 collection, Interpreter Of Maladies. With Unaccustomed Earth (2008), The Lowland (2013) and 2016’s non-fiction In Other Words adding to her reputation – Lahiri is a writer of pure precision and craft.

Jhumpa Lahiri poses with her book The Lowland in 2013

71. Jeanette Winterson (born 1959) “Like most people I lived for a long time with my mother and father. My father liked to watch the wrestling, my mother liked to wrestle; it didn’t matter what. She was in the white corner and that was that.” Thus began Winterson’s joyous writing career in 1985 with her autobiographical novel, Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit. Telling the tale of her upbringing in a pentecostal evangelical home before she came out at the age of 16, it won her the Whitbread first novel award. Since then she’s dabbled in everything from Napoleonic-era fairy tales (The Passion, 1987) to rewriting The Winter’s Tale as part of the Hogarth Shakespeare series (The Gap Of Time, 2015) while Frankissstein: A Love Story tackles AI, sex dolls and Brexit. Quite simply, she’s a national treasure. 70. Kit de Waal (born 1960) Don’t expect to read a Kit De Waal book then wander off unchanged by the experience. Whether it’s Maureen feeding up Leon with bacon sandwiches as he wonders about his little brother’s fate in 2016’s My Name Is Leon or Mona helping bereaved mothers through their grief in The Trick To Time (2018), these little glimpses of humanity will catch up with you at the most unexpected moments and leave you gulping down a lump in your throat. Combine that with De Waal’s fiery energy in giving little-heard writers a voice (she’s set up a writing scholarship for new authors and edited a book of working-class writing, Common People, for Unbound) and she’s indisputably one of the most vital British writers working today.

69. Donna Tartt (born 1963) by author Rosa Hoskins “I read The Secret History (1992) by Donna Tartt when I was studying drama at university. I lived in a house with three other girls and we became obsessed with Tartt’s debut novel. We all read it within a month and would talk about the book long into the night, not quite working ourselves into a Bacchanalian frenzy but definitely passionate about it. I read The Little Friend (2002) and The Goldfinch (2013) and enjoyed both. But, for me, nothing can touch The Secret History. When I first started writing, I struggled to find my voice and so I revisited the books that formed my literary tastes. On re-reading The Secret History, I studied Donna Tartt’s strict, well-crafted sentences; each word is chosen with pinpoint precision. I’ll never match the great Donna Tartt, but The Secret History has taught me about the craft of writing.”

It’s All Going Wonderfully Well by Rosa Hoskins is out now (£8.99, Arrow) 68. PD James (1920-2014) by author Petina Gappah “I discovered PD James many years after she started writing – about 40 years, in fact. The first book of hers I read was Devices And Desires (1989). I immediately became hooked. I went to my local bookshop, Payot in Geneva, and bought the entire Adam Dalgliesh backlist. I could not believe that I had missed her all this time. I also discovered her Cordelia Gray series and her one-off novels, including The Children Of Men (1992), which in my view ranks as one of the finest examples of dystopian fiction. As I read more, I mean, all of her work, she quickly became one of my favourite authors and when I eventually grasped the courage to write myself, she became an unknowing teacher. I love the clean unfussiness of her style and the music in her uncluttered sentences. I love how beautifully she evokes a sense of place and I love her deep empathy for her characters. Most of all, I love her integrity – an unusual word to use of a writer, but I use it because PD James never pretended to be anything other than what she was: a well-educated middle-class English woman of a certain age and values. Her Anglican faith shines beautifully in her frequent references to the Book Of Common Prayer, a work imbued with unshowy, pared-down loveliness. In 2007, I attended my first writing workshop in Kenya, organised by the Caine prize. Without knowing anything at all about me, Nick Elam, who was the prize administrator, said to me: ‘Your work reminds me very much of PD James, in the way you mix consistency with surprise.’ It is still the highest, if the most exaggerated, compliment that anybody has ever given me. I am very grateful to have read, and to have been influenced by, PD James.”

Out Of Darkness, Shining Lights by Petina Gappah is out now (£16.99, Faber) 67. Isabel Allende (born 1942) To read Allende’s 1982 book The House Of Spirits is to fall for three separate things: Bianca, the heroine who never backs down on love despite what life throws at her; magical realism (feel you mind judder) and Allende’s writing, which is swooping, glorious and lyrical. Her most recent three novels – Maya’s Notebook (2011), Ripper (2014) and The Japanese Lover (2015) are equally as transporting.

66. Zadie Smith (born 1975) From the epic, funny White Teeth (2000) to the brilliant short stories in Grand Union (2019), Smith is a writer that defines 21st century British fiction with a boundless talent. She mixes humour, intelligence, elegance and energy into all her writing – making the reader feel as graceful with words as she is. If only…

Author, teacher and essayist Zadie Smith

65. Marian Keyes (born 1963) by Sam Eades, publishing director, Trapeze “For over 20 years, Marian Keyes has dominated the bestseller lists, writing popular fiction that features modern women and their complex lives. Part of Keyes’ mass appeal is her ability to tackle serious issues such as alcoholism and marital strife while still being able to make the reader laugh. I first fell in love with Marian as a teenager, and recommend new readers start at the beginning with Watermelon (1995). Keyes’ debut stars Claire Walsh, a 28-year-old woman whose husband leaves her for someone else on the day their daughter is born. What happens when he decides to re-enter her life? Part love-story, Watermelon also introduces the reader to the noisy chaos that is the Walsh family. This big-hearted Irish family are much loved by readers and feature in five of her novels.” 64. Joyce Carol Oates (born 1938) It’s hard to know where to start with Oates – prolific doesn’t even begin to cover it. She currently has 59 published novels under her belt with another one due out later this year (Night, Sleep, Death, The Stars is due in June). But if we were to recommend one book to start with, it would be 1996’s We Were The Mulvaneys – a compelling portrait of a golden family torn apart by their own inability to accept a tragic truth. Or maybe it would be 2000’s Blonde – a doorstopping fictional take on the life of an actress eerily similar to Marilyn Monroe. Or maybe… Oh, we’ll let you choose for yourselves.

63. Kate Atkinson (born 1951) by author Paula Hawkins “Kate Atkinson is one of Britain’s finest novelists, penning books that are at once experimental and challenging, yet immensely readable. Her intricately woven, often dizzying plots are peopled with beautifully realised characters; she has a rare talent for moving the reader from laughter to tears within the space of a page. Atkinson writes about tragedies on the grand scale – whole cities devastated by war – and on the smaller, domestic, no less heartbreaking front; and she does so with wit, humanity and wisdom.”

Into The Water by Paula Hawkins (£5.99, BlackSwan) is out now 62. Elena Ferrante (born 1943) by author Catherine Banner “I know I’m not the first to recommend Elena Ferrante; My Brilliant Friend (2011) and the Neapolitan series has sold 10 million. But in my view, that’s still about 50 million too few. This woman has so much to say about Italy, the 20th century, poverty and aspiration, friendship, rivalry, ambition and what it’s like to be a woman, a writer and a human being. And yet she says it with such subtlety and grace that for the first few hundred pages you believe you are merely being entertained. Like all great writers, she shows you the world as you didn’t know you knew it. You won’t regret reading her.”

The House At The Edge Of The Night by Catherine Banner (£5, Windmill) is out now 61. Dodie Smith (1896-1990) The world can probably be divided into people who read Smith at an impressionable age and those who didn’t. A real Smithite develops a faraway look in their eye if you mention I Capture The Castle (1948) – pining for a bohemian childhood of genteel poverty, tea room escapades and romance. Similarly, The Hundred And One Dalmatians (1956) has them muttering about buttered toast and London townhouses filled with puppies. The best thing to do in these instances is to not put up a fight but locate the books and join them. 60. Sarah Waters (born 1966) by Francesca Main, publisher, Orion “Sarah Waters – [author of Tipping The Velvet (1998), Affinity (1999), Fingersmith (2002), The Night Watch (2006)] – is one of the writers whose new novels I look forward to most fervently and who reminds me why I love to read. She’s that rare combination of a great writer and a great storyteller, with sentences to savour and plots that keep you up at night. Her richly atmospheric fiction brings the past to life but always has something to say about how we live in the modern world, too.” 59. Lydia Davis (born 1947) by Anne Meadows, commissioning editor at Granta and Portobello Books “Lydia Davis is an American writer known for her very short short-stories; stories as brief as this paragraph. The essence of her work is precision. The effect is sometimes melancholy or tender, sometimes gently, wonderfully funny. It is always absolutely her. Davis has been called a writer’s writer’s writer, but really this just means that the writers and readers who love her are devoted: every Lydia Davis fan has a favourite b-side. Mine is one of her longer stories, Break It Down (1986), which comes from the collection of the same name and charts, precisely, the economic and emotional cost of a love affair. It’s a perfect story, magical in its economies, heartbreaking – it will change the way you think about fiction.” 58. JK Rowling (born 1965)

JK Rowling at the UK premiere of Fantastic Beasts, 2018

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie speaks on stage during the annual Make Equality Reality Gala, 2019

Author Joan Didion in her Upper East Side apartment

40. Anita Brookner (1928-2016) by Juliet Annan, publishing director, Fig Tree “Anita Brookner wrote about women facing questions of morality, alienation and loneliness but she did so with such clarity, intelligence, humanity and wit that I could happily read all of her 24 novels on a permanent loop. Those were all unpopular subjects in the late 20th century – like sex to the Victorians, death was taboo back then (death memoirs are so much more popular now) and I always felt the last novels she wrote were her most shocking – for they were not just about fear of loneliness but about fear of being alone at the moment of death. Am I putting you off? Don’t be – she is very, very funny too. Her favourite novel was Latecomers (1988): start with that.” 39. Jean Rhys (1890-1979) by Chris White, editorial director, Scribner “Stories of lives lived on the fringes of society were central to all Rhys’s writing. Perhaps deservedly, her most celebrated work is Wide Sargasso Sea (1966), that brief and powerful prequel to Jane Eyre. It was through Good Morning, Midnight (1939), though, that I first discovered Rhys. The themes of dominance and dependency (not least of the alcoholic kind) permeate the book, while its vivid descriptions of 1930s Parisian café culture provide the perfect backdrop to this dark, wise and bracing account of a woman on the cusp of middle age, recklessly battling the twin demons of drink and depression. Like an ice cold martini, Rhys’s writing provides no easy comfort but shakes the reader out of their complacency and offers, if only briefly, a feeling of illumination: ‘Everything tender and melancholy – as life is sometimes, just for one moment.’”

38. Beryl Bainbridge (1932-2010) by author (and huge Beryl Bainbridge fan) Jill Dawson “There is no one like Beryl Bainbridge. Hard-drinking and smoking, darkly humorous, in her novels she relished the absurd, the inexplicable, the candid and the violent. I love everything about her writing: the salty prose; the rationed cruelty towards characters; the wicked observation; the frugal way with adjectives, adverbs and sub-clauses; the deadpan tone; the punch. And for once it’s not about the chattering classes! It’s hard to pick a favourite but if you haven’t read her start with A Quiet Life (1976), her autobiographical tale of a brother and sister (young Beryl) trapped in a bleak but dangerous home. A beautifully spare novel which is fresh and funny and yet still manages to break your heart.”

The Language Of Birds by Jill Dawson (£12, Sceptre) is out now 37. Sylvia Plath (1932-1963) “What I’ve done is to throw together events from my own life, fictionalising to add colour – it’s a potboiler really, but I think it will show how isolated a person feels when he is suffering a breakdown… I’ve tried to picture my world and the people in it as seen through the distorting lens of a bell jar.” The life and death of Sylvia Plath has been hashed and rehashed in the half-century since she died. Her poetic legacy is indisputable and at the centre of its longevity is The Bell Jar (1963). Its brutal and recognisable representation of sexual confusion and spiralling depression resonates across genders and generations while maintaining its legend as a feminist landmark.

Sylvia Plath: “Let me live, love, and say it well in good sentences”

36. Angela Carter (1940-1992) To read Nights At The Circus (1984) is to lose yourself in a world of the incredible, featuring everything from swan-women to imperial St Petersburg: Carter is one of the most imaginative and fiercely feminist writers to ever tell a story. And what stories she does tell – from rewriting Grimm fairytales in The Bloody Chamber (1979) to the jaw-dropping The Infernal Desire Machines Of Doctor Hoffman (1972) – oh, what wonder awaits the unwitting reader. 35. Elaine Dundy (1921-2008)

Boy did Dundy pick ’em. Escaping from a violent family home, her marriage to the critic Kenneth Tynan was a whirlwind of disaster caused by his penchant for sado-masochism and suicide threats and her subsequent spiral of drink and depression (happily, after the marriage was dissolved in 1962, she got herself back on track after a decade). However, in an effort to impress, the marriage did cause Dundy to write The Dud Avocado (1958) based on a year she spent in Paris. Comical and complicated, it’s a gloriously funny romp that made Groucho Marx “laugh, scream and guffaw”. 34. Amy Tan (born 1952) If ever there was an author to prove the adage ‘write what you know’, it’s Amy Tan. After being criticised as ‘inauthentic’, Tan turned to her mother for an insight into her own life as an American child of Chinese-immigrant parents (Tan’s mother escaped from an abusive marriage in China, not seeing her three children from the union for 30 years). These conversations formed the basis of the immensely readable 1989 bestseller, The Joy Luck Club, which is told in 16 parts via four mother-and-daughter perspectives. These roots have continued to inspire the incredible Tan (see her TED talk and role as a dominatrix singer in the world’s most famous literary garage band) – both The Bonesetter’s Daughter (2001) and The Valley Of Amazement (2013) have foundations in her grandmother’s life as a courtesan and subsequent suicide by opium. 33. Clarice Lispector (1920-1977) The iconic Brazilian author Lispector (whose family fled the Ukraine’s anti-Jewish pogroms in 1921) is not for the timid. Abstract and ambitious, worried, despairing, hopeful and savage, she’s regularly cited in the same breath as Franz Kafka and Virginia Woolf (a novelist she only picked up after being likened to her in reviews). Dip your toe into the recently republished and translated Complete Stories (2015) before revelling in her final astounding novella, The Hour Of The Star (1977), which leads the reader along constantly shifting ground. 32. Leslie Marmon Silko (born 1948) Growing up on the Laguna Pueblo reservation in New Mexico, Silko reveals she learned the stories and history of the Laguna people from her grandmother and other female relatives. It’s a history that has influenced her own poetry and novels including 1977’s seminal Ceremony – a book that started off as a comedy about a mother trying to keep her son on the wagon and turned into a powerfully moving story of looking to your roots to find healing in the future. 31. Ruth Rendell (1930-2015) There’s Ruth Rendell nailing the cosy crime market thanks to her Inspector Wexford novels (she did not take kindly to being called the ‘queen of crime’, dismissing it as ‘patronising’) then in the 80s all of a sudden she invents Barbara Vine. Gone are the mysteries of middle England and out come dark, twisted tales of psychopaths and killers in inner-city Britain. Whichever pen name you choose is to read a crime novel written with total precision and pride. 30. Ursula Le Guin (1929-2018) by author Jo Baker “I first encountered Ursula Le Guin’s work as a child, when I picked up The Tombs Of Atuan (1971) in the local library and fell straight into a dark and morally complex story that still haunts the edges of my imagination today. I love her work for its grand scale – the conjuring of worlds and universes and religions – but I also love it for her beautifully turned sentences. I come away from a Le Guin novel feeling like I have been in the very best company: challenged, beguiled, unsettled and that I’m seeing the world a little differently for the experience.”

The Body Lies by Jo Baker is out now (£12.99, Doubleday)

29. Iris Murdoch (1919-1999) by author Megan Bradbury “When I read Iris Murdoch’s novels I am reminded of adolescence, which brought with it such a colourful array of physical and psychological states – desires, fantasies, feelings of love, guilt, shame, ugliness, inadequacy. Murdoch’s characters exist in this state, guided generally by their desires and restricted for the most part only by the social institutions they come into contact with – marriage, work, children, social reputation. The joy of Murdoch’s novels comes from watching her characters struggle to navigate the fine line between desire and social conformity, between selfish and selfless love. In Murdoch’s novels, as in real life, once the passion storm has cleared, individuals are forced to untangle the sometimes violent and often-humorous messes they have created. As such, Murdoch describes tenderly and without judgment how it is human beings can at one and the same time be both heroic and weak, pathetic and strong.”

Everyone Is Watching by Megan Bradbury is out now (£7.99, Picador) 28. Anita Desai (born 1937) “When I started publishing, it was clear that my work was not considered to be very important literature. What men wrote was far more important; their voices were louder, they were heard more and what I wrote was often belittled by both readers and critics.” If one attribute can sum up the Mussoorie-born Desai, it’s an unerring ability to tell the truth about any situation. With 16 novels (her most recent book 2011’s The Artist Of Disappearance is three novellas bound together), Desai presents India and the people who live there with truth and honesty.

Indian novelist Anita Desai: “I aim to tell the truth about any subject, not a romance or fantasy, not avoid the truth”

Roxane Gay photographed for Stylist, 2019

Greatest female authors ever: the game-changers 20. Nina Stibbe (born 1962) There’s an unhelpful idea that in order to be A Great Novelist you must write about teeth-gnashing realism but actually a comic writer who can also pierce life’s hardest moments is a truly wonderful thing. Love, Nina (2013) was Stibbe’s breakout title but its fictional follow-up Man At The Helm (2014) is a masterwork – a book that induces proper laughter while tackling depression, dependency, family love and hope; read this and its two follow-up titles (Paradise Lodge and Reasons To Be Cheerful) if you’re in the mood for some very British brilliance.

19. Sarah Moss (born 1975) Creator of one of this decade’s most adored books: Ghost Wall (2018 – read it if you haven’t), Moss is a writer of deft power conjuring up tales of place, past, present and future that tackle everything from Brexit to parenthood. With seven novels to her name (Summerwater is due out in August 2020), her remarkable tales are essential reading. (She is also very funny giving this response to the question ‘which book do you think it the most overrated’: “The one where the middle-aged white male literature/history professor at an American liberal arts college has a midlife crisis and sleeps with a blonde student whom he despises so it’s all her fault when he loses his job and his wife, whom he despises, and has to move in with his mother, whom he despises.”) 18. Aminatta Forna (born 1964) Born in Glasgow, Forna’s partial upbringing and family roots in Sierra Leone have informed both the novels Ancestor Stones (2006) and The Memory Of Love (2010) as well as her tragic and compelling 2002 memoir, The Devil That Danced On The Water. The Hired Man (2013), is set in Croatia but also explores the author’s lyrical exploration of what humans do to each other in the name of war while Happiness (2018) seamlessly weaves together nature and humans, homes and rootlessness… 17. Megan Abbott (born 1971) by Angus Carhill, senior editor at Faber & Faber “I first read Megan Abbott sometime in 2008. Queenpin (2007) was a short, sharp period piece set in Vegas that genuinely stood shoulder to shoulder with the noir greats, only with one big difference: its two leads were women. And in Abbott’s hands it all made sense, the narrator and her heroine and mentor, Gloria Denton, were characters to die for. Fast forward a few years, and she had moved away from historical settings to a series of contemporary novels, about girls this time, high school girls and their complicated friendships and enmities. Dare Me (2012) explored the dangerous clique of a cheerleader squad while The Fever (2014) read like an inspired modern take on Carrie crossed with Friday Night Lights (about as high praise as I could give anything!).” 16. Celeste Ng (born 1980) Ng has two books to her name: Everything I Never Told You (2014) and Little Fires Everywhere (2017) and most of us would probably hock our mothers to write even one of them. Exploring the parts of society that are kept hidden – the truths we rarely admit to and the pasts we’d rather not talk about – Ng is able to marry readable, addictive plots with universal truths in a way that makes her one of the most brilliant writers working today.

Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng

Booker winner Bernardine Evaristo

Toni Morrison receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, 2012

