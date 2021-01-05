2021 is shaping up to be an incredible year for fiction. Already Raven Leilani’s Luster has become one of the most talked-about books of the decade while the terrifying mysteries of Girl A and The Push have been snapped up for their screen rights. Plus, with new reads from much-loved and talented authors including Angie Thomas, Yaa Gyasi, Katherine Heiny and Taylor Jenkins Reid alongside much-heralded debuts from Caleb Azumah Nelson, Patricia Lockwood embracing fiction and Zakiya Dalila Harris making waves with The Other Black Girl, fiction really is an innovative, diverse and exciting place right now.