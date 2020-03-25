Coronavirus lockdown: the best free audiobooks on Audible
Lockdown life getting you down? Try listening to one of these brilliant audiobooks…
The UK is in coronavirus lockdown – and there’s no denying that staying indoors is absolutely the best thing we can be doing right now. Not only are we easing the strain on our NHS, but we’re protecting those who are more vulnerable than us and (hopefully) flattening the Covid-19 curve.
Still, though… it’s boring, isn’t it? We can’t mindlessly chomp through snacks, because panic-buying has led to us rationing everything in our cupboards, and our health anxiety makes it difficult to concentrate on a book or film long enough to get through it.
Thankfully, Audible has the answer. Free audiobook, anyone?
That’s right: Audible has made hundreds of its titles free to help us while away the hours in coronavirus lockdown.
On its new Discover page, Audible lists a whole host of gems to add to your reading list. There’s a focus on titles for young kids and teens – in a statement on its website the company said that they’ll be available for as long as schools are closed – but there are also tons of adult-friendly titles, too.
“[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged,” says Audible.
Here’s just a few of our favourites…
Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen
Winnie-The-Pooh by A. A. Milne
It’s a children’s book, sure, but we know you’re all fans of Winnie-the-Pooh. So what better time to leave the real world behind you and visit our favourite bear and his pals, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Eeyore, Kanga, and Little Roo, deep in The Hundred Acre Wood? Peter Dennis narrates.
Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to this timeless tale of a curious little girl who tumbled down the rabbit-hole and into Wonderland.
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
Les Miserables by Victor Hugo
Set in the Parisian underworld and plotted like a detective story, Les Miserables (upon which the award-winning musical was based) follows Jean Valjean, originally an honest peasant, who has been imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving family. Sounds pretty apt for these panic-buying days, eh?
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
Image: Lauren Kashuk/Unsplash