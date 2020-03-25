That’s right: Audible has made hundreds of its titles free to help us while away the hours in coronavirus lockdown.

On its new Discover page, Audible lists a whole host of gems to add to your reading list. There’s a focus on titles for young kids and teens – in a statement on its website the company said that they’ll be available for as long as schools are closed – but there are also tons of adult-friendly titles, too.

“[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged,” says Audible.

Here’s just a few of our favourites…