There’s something about going away on holiday that demands the presence of a good book. So, whether you’re spending this summer in a cottage in the Cotswolds or jetting off to the Amalfi Coast, now’s a good time to start planning your holiday reading list.

The only problem? With so many good books already on the shelves – and even more coming out over the next couple of months – it can be hard to cut down your selection to just a handful of standout reads. And unless you’ve got a Kindle, you won’t have room for an entire bookshelf in your suitcase.