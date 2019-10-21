Halloween is fast approaching, and we’re SO ready to binge watch and read all the scary content we possibly can. We already know all about the fantastic collection of scary movies available on Netflix, but if you prefer to get your spooky content via the pages of a book, this list has got you covered.

Why not spend Halloween 2019 discovering and championing some amazing female writers while you scare yourself silly? From the original horror story of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley to 20th century tales of the unexpected from Shirley Jackson and Octavia E Butler’s nightmarish sci-fi via modern-day writers such as Laura Purcell, Helen Oyeyemi and Kirsty Logan, get ready to enter a realm of psychological terrors and dark, dark stories.