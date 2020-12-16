There are few things lovelier in life than an indie bookshop: the joy of being surrounded by so many unread stories, the sense of calm, and, of course, the shelves stacked high with books old and new, pre-loved and ready-to-be-loved, rare and antiquarian.

While this has been a difficult year for independent booksellers, there are things you can do to help and support your favourites online.

So, if you’re after a last minute Christmas present for a friend or maybe wanted to get started on your 2021 reading list early, there are plenty of bookshops up and down the country that would love to receive your order, and even some that can help you in your search for the perfect book.