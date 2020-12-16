15 of the best independent bookshops to support online during the pandemic
- Posted by
- Aiden Wynn
- Published
Here’s our edit of some of the best independent bookshops to shop online with during the coronavirus pandemic, including ones will still deliver in time for Christmas.
There are few things lovelier in life than an indie bookshop: the joy of being surrounded by so many unread stories, the sense of calm, and, of course, the shelves stacked high with books old and new, pre-loved and ready-to-be-loved, rare and antiquarian.
While this has been a difficult year for independent booksellers, there are things you can do to help and support your favourites online.
So, if you’re after a last minute Christmas present for a friend or maybe wanted to get started on your 2021 reading list early, there are plenty of bookshops up and down the country that would love to receive your order, and even some that can help you in your search for the perfect book.
We’ve rounded up just some of the wonderful independent bookshops from London to Glasgow and checked out which ones can still deliver in time for Christmas. So if you wanted to buy the latest Booker Prize winning novel or find something completely new, maybe consider popping over to one of these shop’s online sites to put in an order.
The Bookish Type (Leeds)
Sevenoaks Bookshop (Sevenoaks Town)
Category Is Books (Glasgow)
Persephone Books (London)
Barnett's Books (Wadhurst)
Ken Spelman Books (York)
Petersfield Bookshop (Petersfield)
DRAKE the Bookshop (Stockton-on-Tees)
Five Leaves (Nottingham)
Kim's Bookshop (Arundel and Chichester)
Kim’s Bookshop has locations in Arundel and Chichester, and has been going since 1971. It started out as a tiny shop in Worthing, but its reputation for housing interesting titles soon proceeded it.
While it doesn’t have an online ordering system, it does have something else that is fairly magical. As it says on their website, they aren’t called “the book detectives” for nothing. If there’s a book you read many years ago or a story you’ve heard about but you just can’t find, fill in their online Book Finder form – they will almost certainly find it for you.
London Review Bookshop (London)
News From Nowhere (Liverpool)
Mostly Books (Abingdon)
Image credit: Unsplash