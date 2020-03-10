The books that shaped Lauren Steadman

Lauren Steadman was just 14 when she qualified as a swimmer for her first Paralympics in Beijing in 2008: “I had to drop seven seconds and it was a tall order. I remember touching the wall and seeing my parents jumping in the stands.”

Lauren, now 27, went on to compete as a swimmer in two Paralympics before switching to the paratriathlon at Rio 2016 – where she won silver. She’s also studied psychology and has a master’s in business, not to mention being one of Strictly Come Dancing’s most delightful contestants ever, making it to the semi-finals in 2018. Next up is Tokyo…

However, it’s books that remain one of Lauren’s biggest passions: “I like reading when I’m really stressed or have a lot on my mind,” she says. “But, once I’ve read and enjoyed something, I won’t read it again. I’m like… next!” Here, she shares her favourite finds.