How to start an online book club, and the top Instagram accounts to inspire you

Social distancing means that we’re going to be spending a lot of time indoors for at least the next few weeks. This isn’t what anybody wants to be doing but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the responsible and right thing to do.

However, every dark cloud has a silver lining. We finally have plenty of free time to get through all those books that we’ve been relentlessly buying over the last year. Reading also a good way of relieving stress and anxiety, which a lot of us are experiencing right now.

But one of the biggest joys about reading books is talking about them afterwards. That’s why there is so much love for book clubs. As we can’t meet up with our friends to dissect our reads over a glass of wine, it’s time to turn to the internet for online and Instagram book clubs.