Jacqueline Wilson’s books have proved surprisingly controversial over the years. But, while some have criticised them for being “full of issues”, they have always been incredibly popular – and that’s because they don’t shy away from the fact that some marriages end in divorce, some children grow up in the foster care system, and some families look very different to the ‘perfect’ two-parent, two-children model peddled by the media.

Wilson’s books acknowledge the fact that some homes are abusive, that some kids go to bed hungry, that some are bullied at school, that some are bullies themselves. They don’t assume everyone is growing up in a house with a garden: instead, they’re set on council estates, in social housing, and in tower blocks. They explore big, bold, ballsy themes, such as grief, mental health, sibling rivalry, and falling in love. And, despite all of this, they’re packed to the brim with funny, relatable, and larger-than-life characters. The kind of girls you hoped might step off the page and into your life, as a ready-made best friend.