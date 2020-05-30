10 most popular lockdown books – how many have you read?
- Hollie Richardson
What can the best-selling books over the last couple of months teach us about life in lockdown? Let’s take a look.
When we first went into lockdown well over two months ago, many of us suddenly had plenty more spare time on our hands. From baking endless batches of cinnamon buns and sourdough loaves to taking up new crafts and hobbies, we embraced the slower pace of the simple life.
This included upping our reading time, too. Finally, there was more time to read that 1,000 page classic, race through a trilogy and tick off all the hot new reads. But which books did everyone really get into? And what do our choices really say about lockdown?
Amazon has just announced its top ten best-selling books during lockdown, including the sales and downloads across physical and digital books from Amazon between 23 March and 11 May.
The list reflects our behaviours, interests and passions over the last 11 weeks.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it includes Sally Rooney’s Normal People – the BBC Three adaptation of Rooney’s novel has of course been a huge TV hit during lockdown.
Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt, which details the life of a junior doctor through touching and humorous diary entries, has also been a best-seller – little wonder, as people continue to show gratitude and support for the NHS.
And Hilary’s Mantel’s third and final installment of her Wolf Hall trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, also makes the list – there’s plenty of time to escape in the mammoth story, after all.
Here are the ten best-selling books on Amazon during lockdown
- Normal People, Sally Rooney
- The Flatshare, Beth O’Leary
- Blood Orange, Harriet Tyce
- The Silent Patient, Alexander Michaelides
- Where the Crawdads, Sing Delia Owens
- Slime, David Walliams
- Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists, Mrs Hinch
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
- The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel
- This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, Adam Kay
So how many have you read from the list? As we’re only just entering stage two of lockdown, there’s still plenty of time to make the most of with another book.
