10 most popular lockdown books – how many have you read?

Amazon has just announced its top ten best-selling books during lockdown, including the sales and downloads across physical and digital books from Amazon between 23 March and 11 May.

The list reflects our behaviours, interests and passions over the last 11 weeks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it includes Sally Rooney’s Normal People – the BBC Three adaptation of Rooney’s novel has of course been a huge TV hit during lockdown.

Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt, which details the life of a junior doctor through touching and humorous diary entries, has also been a best-seller – little wonder, as people continue to show gratitude and support for the NHS.

And Hilary’s Mantel’s third and final installment of her Wolf Hall trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, also makes the list – there’s plenty of time to escape in the mammoth story, after all.