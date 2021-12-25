Many of us made friends with books this year as our world slowly shut down because of the raging pandemic. In that process, we found some forever reads that moved us, shaped us and inspired our perspective when things got turned upside down.

This year was unlike any other, and when government guidance was constantly being flouted, books were there for us as a constant – and that’s why we’re recommending a few of our favourite reads for 2021. The list contains diverse tales; some made us shed a tear while others made us think.